Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.13. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $209.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

