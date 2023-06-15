Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Up 37.4% in May

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $5.74.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD)
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
- Microsoft and Activision Merger: More Regulatory Roulette
- Is Meta Still a Buy After Apple’s Vision Pro Launch?
- Toyota Rallies On Shareholder Votes, Cheap Sustainable Value
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.