Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Up 37.4% in May

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $5.74.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGD. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 36,813 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,356,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 367,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

(Get Rating)

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.