Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,341 shares of company stock worth $285,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

