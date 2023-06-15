VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.67.

NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $1.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.94. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx

VolitionRx ( NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 15,493.47% and a negative net margin of 9,158.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,775,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 177,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 80,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in VolitionRx by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,974 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

