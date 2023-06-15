Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.38. 535,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 639,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VIST. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. Vista Energy had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The business had revenue of $303.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vista Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 128,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in Vista Energy by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,620,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,032,000 after purchasing an additional 444,710 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $961,000. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vista Energy by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 203,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Energy

(Get Rating)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.