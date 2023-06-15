ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.54.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRAY shares. Oppenheimer downgraded ViewRay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 14th. B. Riley downgraded ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ViewRay from $6.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th.
ViewRay Price Performance
Shares of VRAY opened at $0.50 on Thursday. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $91.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ViewRay
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 9.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 296,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 70.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.
About ViewRay
ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.
