VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 204.2% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UEVM traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.11.

Get VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.1052 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 173.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.