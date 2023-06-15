VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 204.2% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UEVM traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.11.
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.1052 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF
