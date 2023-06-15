Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.95 and last traded at $57.08. 125,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 329,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VICR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Vicor from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.
Vicor Stock Down 4.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vicor by 51.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vicor by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Vicor by 132.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 51.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.
About Vicor
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicor (VICR)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.