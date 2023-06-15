Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk Purchases 4,000 Shares

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,720.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$15.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.55 and a 12-month high of C$39.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.91.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$552.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$550.97 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 44.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.9794007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.53%.

VET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.67.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.