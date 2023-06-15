VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 614 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.72, for a total transaction of $137,978.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,238,913.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VeriSign Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $220.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in VeriSign by 88.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

