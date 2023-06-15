Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Sells $35,395.20 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) insider Peter Fante sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $35,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,677.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Peter Fante sold 1,598 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $59,173.94.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Peter Fante sold 4,498 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $173,892.68.

On Monday, April 10th, Peter Fante sold 15,513 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $576,928.47.

Verint Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VRNT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 952,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,183. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -728.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Verint Systems by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Verint Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,304,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,825,000 after purchasing an additional 49,443 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 16,969.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 409,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 406,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,126,000 after buying an additional 278,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

