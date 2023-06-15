Vantiva S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Short Interest Update

Vantiva S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCLRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the May 15th total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Vantiva Price Performance

Shares of Vantiva stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. Vantiva has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Vantiva Company Profile

Vantiva SA develops, creates, and delivers products and services for the media and entertainment sectors in France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technicolor Creative Studios, DVD Services, and Connected Home.

