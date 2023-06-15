Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 30,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Vanstar Mining Resources Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 22.64 and a current ratio of 46.94.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

(Get Rating)

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.