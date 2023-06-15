Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.49

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2023

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VTGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.49 and last traded at $97.41, with a volume of 370119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 39,697 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 494,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,612,000 after purchasing an additional 284,029 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

