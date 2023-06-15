Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 68,346 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 64,100 shares.The stock last traded at $75.42 and had previously closed at $75.08.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average is $75.74.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2442 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
