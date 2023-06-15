Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 68,346 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 64,100 shares.The stock last traded at $75.42 and had previously closed at $75.08.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average is $75.74.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2442 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTC. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $239,000.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

