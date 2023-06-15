Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,581,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577,911 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $185,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,716,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,518,000 after acquiring an additional 160,406 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,072,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,126,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.83. The stock had a trading volume of 937,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,647. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

