Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Lifted by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,092 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.45. 802,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,066. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

