Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,993,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,508,000 after purchasing an additional 122,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,434,000 after purchasing an additional 355,913 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,650,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,389,000 after purchasing an additional 130,431 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.73. The company had a trading volume of 155,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,011. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.36.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

