Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Ascent Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2023

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAGet Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Ascent Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $113.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.