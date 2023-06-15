Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Ascent Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Ascent Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $113.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

