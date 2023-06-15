Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$40.96 and last traded at C$41.04. 159,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 162,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.15.

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$41.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.26.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.