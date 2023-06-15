Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

VEU stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,262. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $55.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

