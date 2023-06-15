Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stake Lowered by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $106.02. 37,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,746. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.30. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $106.11.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

