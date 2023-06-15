VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.63

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 798923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMLC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 258.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 515.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,445.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

