Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Rating Reiterated by 92 Resources

VVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valvoline from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valvoline in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Valvoline stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.83. 411,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,910. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. The business had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

