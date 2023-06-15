Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Cut to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VVV. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valvoline from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Up 0.3 %

VVV opened at $36.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. Research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 47.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 42.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 5.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.