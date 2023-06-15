Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $17,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $111.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

