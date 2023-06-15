Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.64

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 372686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Valeo Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

