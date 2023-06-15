Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAW) Short Interest Update

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the May 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Price Performance

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,015. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $102,000.

About Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business within the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

