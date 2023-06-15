V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of V Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS:VCHYF opened at $21.84 on Thursday. V Technology has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.84.

V Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and service of equipment for flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductors in Japan. It offers manufacturing and inspection equipment for the inspection, repair, and measurement of FPDs. The company also provides photomask equipment; parts and materials for manufacturing FPDs; maintenance services; salvage services; and staffing services.

