USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.18

Shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and traded as low as $1.08. USD Partners shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 136,363 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91.

USD Partners ( NYSE:USDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 million. USD Partners had a negative net margin of 68.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that USD Partners LP will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in USD Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in USD Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of USD Partners by 12.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in USD Partners in the first quarter valued at $147,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

