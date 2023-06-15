US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Short Interest Up 112.2% in May

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,900 shares, a growth of 112.2% from the May 15th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF by 122.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Get US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:UTWO opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1511 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.