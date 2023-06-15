US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 315.2% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. F M Investments LLC grew its stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC owned 1.56% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,774. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a twelve month low of $43.91 and a twelve month high of $50.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.