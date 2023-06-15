Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays upgraded Urban Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.9 %

URBN stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.47. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $34.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $500,964.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,152 shares of company stock worth $1,086,910 over the last ninety days. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 663.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,168.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

