UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UPMMY opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPMMY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

