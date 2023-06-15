Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Short Interest Up 19.1% in May

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Mkm cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 498.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.59 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 58.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

See Also

