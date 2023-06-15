United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,462,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 246,832 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of United Parcel Service worth $254,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.8 %

UPS traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,471. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

