Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Reaches $2.48 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.48 billion and approximately $138.65 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $4.30 or 0.00017239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00295112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014108 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000559 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000383 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.54438243 USD and is up 6.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 698 active market(s) with $148,620,323.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

