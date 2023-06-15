UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Down 18.4% in May

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
UniCredit Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. UniCredit has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $10.84.
UniCredit Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%.
UniCredit Company Profile
UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail and corporate banking services. It also offers payments and liquidity; working capital; and international trade related services. The company provides sustainable finance, patient capital, corporate finance, rating, and capital structure advisory, and financial sponsor solutions.
