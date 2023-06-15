Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives $11.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of UAA opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,901,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,390,000 after purchasing an additional 511,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,406 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,281 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 36.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,408 shares during the period. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other. The company was founded by Kevin A.

