Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Umicore Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Umicore stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. Umicore has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44.

Umicore Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Umicore’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Umicore’s payout ratio is 40.18%.

About Umicore

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy and Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is composed of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

