UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Short Interest Down 23.8% in May

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the May 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

UGI Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UGI opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. UGI has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.15%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

