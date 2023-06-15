UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

UDR has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. UDR has a payout ratio of 275.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect UDR to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.03. 1,835,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,756. UDR has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $40.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

UDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $913,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in UDR by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UDR by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after buying an additional 2,321,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth $73,433,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

See Also

