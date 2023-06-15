UBS Group Raises Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target to GBX 545

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from GBX 520 ($6.51) to GBX 545 ($6.82) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDEV. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.69) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($5.01) to GBX 430 ($5.38) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 486 ($6.08) to GBX 499 ($6.24) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barratt Developments to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.51) to GBX 552 ($6.91) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 518.13 ($6.48).

Barratt Developments Stock Down 0.1 %

BDEV opened at GBX 451.70 ($5.65) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 482.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 453.82. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 313 ($3.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 515 ($6.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 868.65, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

