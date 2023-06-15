UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Holdings Increased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361,250 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $25,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 290,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,676. The company has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). UBS Group had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Societe Generale downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

