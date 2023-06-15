U-Haul Holding (NYSE:UHAL-B) Insider Karl A. Schmidt Purchases 1,500 Shares

U-Haul Holding (NYSE:UHAL-B – Get Rating) insider Karl A. Schmidt purchased 1,500 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $74,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

U-Haul Stock Performance

UHAL-B stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 257,289 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.29.

