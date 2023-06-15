U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Insider Karl A. Schmidt Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) insider Karl A. Schmidt bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $74,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

U-Haul Stock Performance

Shares of UHAL opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.99. U-Haul Holding has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Get U-Haul alerts:

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. U-Haul had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U-Haul Holding will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U-Haul

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of U-Haul by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 756,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,453,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U-Haul by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,877,000 after buying an additional 390,578 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in U-Haul by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.