Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.0 days.
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance
Shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.85.
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
