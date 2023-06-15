Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

Shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile segments. The Fixed Line segment provides network access, local usage, domestic and international long distance and infrastructure leases.

