TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Short Interest Down 28.9% in May

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,944,600 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 2,733,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,723.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on TUI from GBX 125 ($1.56) to GBX 470 ($5.88) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded TUI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TUI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TUI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $995.00.

OTCMKTS:TUIFF opened at $7.14 on Thursday. TUI has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Hotel & Resorts, Cruises, and TUI Musement. The Hotel & Resort segments comprises all Group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings of TUI Group. The Cruises segment consists of the joint venture TUI Cruises, its subsidiary Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as well as the British cruise business Marella Cruises.

