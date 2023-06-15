TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TSR Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:TSRI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.22. 683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,391. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. TSR has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.84.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $24.26 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TSR

About TSR

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TSR by 304.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TSR by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TSR by 215.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TSR by 29.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

