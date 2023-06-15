TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
TSR Stock Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ:TSRI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.22. 683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,391. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. TSR has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.84.
TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $24.26 million during the quarter.
About TSR
TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.
