Truist Financial Corp Sells 47,111 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47,111 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $214,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.10. 194,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

